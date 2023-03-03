Samsara Spikes On Narrower Q4 Net Loss, Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Shares of Samsara Inc. (IOT) are up 16 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported a narrower net loss for the fourth quarter, supported by a surge in revenue.

The company's fourth-quarter net was $0.10 per share, narrower than $0.68 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, loss was $0.02 per share.

Quarterly revenue increased 48 percent to $186.6 million from $125.8 million in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $20.20, up 19.70 percent from the previous close of $16.88 on a volume of 3,757,813.

