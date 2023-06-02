Samsara Soars on Stellar Earnings From AI-Powered Services

What happened

Shares of Samsara (NYSE: IOT) are soaring today thanks to an impressive earnings report. The stock traded 29.9% higher at 11:40 a.m. ET, reaching levels not seen since January 2022.

So what

The company provides industrial cloud computing services focused on gleaning actionable business information from physical operations such as transportation systems and inventory management. Its tools help clients optimize their own businesses, delivering more bang for the buck from operating expenses. Given this cost-saving approach, it's not surprising to see Samsara finding lots of new customers in this challenging economy.

In the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, Samsara saw top-line sales jump 43% higher year over year to $204 million. Further down the income statement, adjusted net losses per share shrank from $0.05 to $0.02 per share. Your average Wall Street analyst would have settled for another loss of $0.05 per share on revenue near $192 million. The analyst targets were aligned with the most optimistic end of management's guidance ranges, so Samsara outperformed its own projections as well.

Now what

Samsara is another example of artificial intelligence (AI) driving the results of a successful business. The company's cloud-based data analysis makes heavy use of machine learning and automated processing to draw helpful business conclusions from the trillions of data points its sensors collect each year.

For example, the machine learning systems let Samsara's clients optimize their maintenance schedules in real time.

"Another important cost-saving priority for our customers is extending the life of their most expensive assets from front loaders to cranes, detractors or other costly business critical equipment," CEO Sanjit Biswas said on the earnings call. "With maintenance data flowing through our AI models, real-time diagnostics spot issues and proactively alert mechanics to fixed vehicles before major faults take place."

This is not a cheap stock by any means, but Samsara has earned its lofty valuation through high-octane sales growth and a rapidly expanding customer network. If nothing else, you may want to keep this stock on your watch list and maybe start a small, speculative position if the share prices dip again.

10 stocks we like better than Samsara

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Samsara wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 30, 2023

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Samsara. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.