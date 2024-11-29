Samsara put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Samsara (IOT) with 1,979 puts trading, or 1.2x expected. Most active are Jun-25 35 puts and Apr-25 34 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 930 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.93, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on December 5th.
