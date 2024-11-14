Samsara put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Samsara (IOT) with 4,352 puts trading, or 4x expected. Most active are 12/6 weekly 50 puts and Apr-25 55 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 4,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 6.51, while ATM IV is up nearly 8 points on the day. Earnings are expected on December 5th.

