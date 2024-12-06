Samsara price target raised to $50 from $40 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst James Fish raised the firm’s price target on Samsara (IOT) to $50 from $40 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares following Q3 results. The firm believes shares went down 10% following earnings due to Q4 guide being essentially reiterated, the “de-risked” but 23% year-over-year growth starting point for FY26 at this valuation and Asset Tags’ expectations being too high as implied annual recurring revenue sits at $3M. On the other hand, Piper told investors in a research note that net revenue retention appears stable as net-new annual contract value is fairly balanced between expansion and new solutions should better help address the international opportunity, video safety is underpenetrated, and the Asset Tags opportunity is very large.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on IOT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.