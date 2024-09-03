Samsara to Post Q2 Earnings: Should You Buy or Steer Clear?

Samsara IOT is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Sept. 5.



For the fiscal second quarter, Samsara expects revenues in the range of $288-$290 million, suggesting 31-32% year-over-year growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $289.35 million, indicating a rise of 31.97% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for fiscal second-quarter earnings is pegged at 1 cent per share, unchanged in the past 30 days.

IOT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. It has an earnings surprise of 170.83%, on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Samsara prior to this announcement:

Factors to Note for IOT

Samsara’s fiscal second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the strength of its diversified portfolio offerings and continued expansion of its customer base, particularly large enterprise customers.



With a robust fiscal first-quarter performance highlighted by an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $1 billion and 43% year-over-year growth, the company is well-positioned to leverage its portfolio strength and a growing customer base, particularly in the large enterprise in the to-be-reported quarter.



Samsara is seeing strong growth in international markets, particularly in Europe and Mexico, which contributed a record 18% to net-new ACV (Annual Contract Value) in the first-quarter fiscal 2025. This international momentum is expected to have bolstered its performance during the fiscal second quarter.



Samsara’s product portfolio, particularly its vehicle-based applications like Video-Based Safety and Vehicle Telematics, is likely to have been a tailwind for the company.



IOT is also seeing strong growth in non-vehicle-based applications such as Equipment Monitoring, which has more than $125 million in ARR. This diversification across products and industries is expected to have contributed to its revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Samsara’s emerging products, such as Connected Forms and Mobile Experience Management have been gaining traction. Large customers have been expanding their use of these products, which is expected to drive additional growth in the said quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



Samsara has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

