Samsara options imply 11.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Samsara (IOT) is 2.1x normal with calls leading puts 10:9. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 11.9%, or $6.55, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 14.7%.
