Samsara Just Answered The AI Question—Is Wall Street Ready To Listen?

Shares of Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT) were trading around $36 early on Friday as the market continued to digest the company’s Q1 earnings, released Thursday night. The stock has spent much of the past year trying to convince the market that it's not just another victim of the AI-driven SaaSpocalypse.

"SaaSpocalypse" refers to fears that artificial intelligence could disrupt the traditional software-as-a-service (SaaS) space. These fears led to hefty drawdowns in stocks previously seen as long-term home runs. Samsara was no exception, with shares falling more than 50% from last December through the start of February.

However, Samsara isn’t a typical SaaS name, and it’s clear the market is starting to recognize it. Thursday's report might be the clearest signal yet that this is the case.

Another Quarter, Another Strong Print

In terms of first impressions, Thursday's report looked good. The company once again delivered a top- and bottom-line beat while also raising forward guidance, reinforcing the bull argument that demand for Samsara’s platform remains strong.

Much of the company’s growth continues to be driven by enterprise adoption, with larger customers playing an increasingly important role in the overall revenue mix. This is a key signal for investors, as it suggests Samsara is not only expanding its footprint but doing so in a way that supports larger new business contracts, greater expansion opportunities, and better long-term revenue visibility.

Profitability and cash flow trends also remained solid, a notable trend in a market where many high-growth software companies are still struggling to balance expansion with financial discipline. Samsara is rising above the competition by doing both, and is increasingly standing out as peers face greater pressure.

AI Looks Like a Tailwind, Not a Threat

In addition, there was a key update in the one area that matters most for software companies right now—AI. For many software companies, AI introduces uncertainty around pricing power, product relevance, and long-term demand. This has been a major driver of the multiple compressions seen across the sector in recent months.

However, as the market has also seen with HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) and Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) recently, Samsara appears to be threading the needle. Rather than competing with AI, it’s integrating it directly into its platform, using its large, growing dataset of real-world operational data to deliver more value to customers.

This creates a dynamic where AI enhances the product and makes it more attractive to customers, rather than threatening its necessity. In real terms, more data yields better insights, which, in turn, drive greater customer usage and deeper engagement. All of which translates well to the topline revenue number.

Why the Market May Still Be Missing the Story

All that being said, despite what looks to be impressive execution and solid AI positioning, Samsara’s stock barely moved after the results. This suggests there’s either a high degree of skepticism or caution among investors, and possibly both.

It could be that the stock ran a little too hot into Thursday's report, and that the numbers just about justify those gains, but no more, at least in the near term. It’s also possible that Samsara shares are getting caught up in the broader cooling of sentiment towards tech stocks in recent weeks.

Weighing Up the Opportunity

Still, for those of us on the sidelines, this is a company that’s continuing to grow and is gaining momentum with its AI initiatives. The analyst community is leaning toward the bullish side, which counts for a lot.

The team at Wells Fargo & Company, for example, reiterated its Buy rating on the stock after Thursday’s report, along with a $50 price target. This echoed a bullish stance from TD Cowen last month, and the current consensus price target points to a solid 35% upside from current levels.

Investors should be watching closely from here. The setup is starting to look increasingly compelling, even if the market isn’t fully convinced yet. At the end of the day, that’s often where the greatest opportunity lies.

If Samsara can continue delivering at this pace while showing incremental progress in monetizing its AI capabilities, it won’t take much for sentiment to shift more decisively.

For now, the stock looks stuck between skepticism and optimism, but if the balance tips, the upside from current levels could come quickly.

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