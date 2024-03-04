Samsara Inc. (IOT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Samsara Inc. IOT is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Mar 7.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, Samsara expects revenues in the range of $257-$259 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $258.56 million, indicating a rise of 38.58% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share against a loss of 2 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for earnings has been stable in the past 30 days.

Samsara’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 142.5% on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Samsara prior to this announcement:

Factors to Note

Samsara’s fiscal fourth quarter is likely to have benefited from the strength of its diversified portfolio offerings and a focus on digital transformation.



With a robust fiscal third-quarter performance highlighted by an ARR of $1 billion and 39% year-over-year growth, Samsara is well-positioned to leverage its portfolio strength in the to-be-reported quarter.



Samsara’s growing customer momentum, particularly in industries such as transportation, construction and the public sector, is expected to have contributed to its revenue growth in the fourth quarter.



Samsara’s commitment to digital transformation to drive positive outcomes and influence strategic initiatives is expected to have been a key catalyst for the company during the quarter under review.



The company's products, including Video-Based Safety, Vehicle Telematics and Equipment Monitoring, each surpassing $400 million in ARR and growing more than 30% year over year, showcase the strength of its portfolio. The introduction of new products like Mobile Experience Management (MEM) to enhance its customers' digital journey, is anticipated to have contributed to its top-line growth.



Samsara's expansion into international markets, with notable success in regions such as Mexico and Europe, is expected to have further bolstered its performance during the fourth quarter.



Samsara's focus on international initiatives is expected to have been a key contributor to revenue growth in the fourth quarter, tapping into new geographic markets and industries.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



Samsara has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

