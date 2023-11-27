Samsara Inc. (IOT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Samsara Inc. IOT is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov 30.



For the fiscal third quarter, Samsara expects revenues in the range of $223-$225 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $225.36 million, indicating a rise of 32.72% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at 1 cent per share against a loss of 2 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for earnings has been stable in the past 30 days.

Samsara’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 84.17% on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Samsara prior to this announcement:

Factors to Note

Samsara’s fiscal third quarter is likely to have benefited from the strength of its diversified portfolio offerings and a focus on digital transformation.



With a robust fiscal second-quarter performance — highlighted by an ARR of $930 million and 40% year-over-year growth — Samsara is well-positioned to leverage its portfolio strength in the to-be-reported quarter.



With the successful addition of a record of 140 large customers and an expanded customer base exceeding 1,500 clients with more than $100,000 in ARR, the company is expected to have witnessed revenue growth and strengthened customer relationships in the quarter to be reported.



Samsara’s commitment to digital transformation has been a key catalyst, playing a pivotal role in driving positive outcomes and influencing strategic initiatives. The introduction of innovative products, including Connected Forms and Mobile Experience Management, is expected to have continued benefiting the top line of its customers in their digital journey.



The fiscal third quarter is anticipated to showcase the company's resilience, innovation and commitment to delivering value to its expanding customer base.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



Samsara has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Synopsys SNPS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can find the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Synopsys is set to announce fourth-quarter and fiscal 2023 results on Nov 29. SNPS’ shares are up 70% year to date.



Snowflake SNOW has an Earnings ESP of +67.33% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Snowflake is set to announce third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 29. SNOW’s shares have returned 19.2% year to date.



Veeva Systems VEEV has an Earnings ESP of +1.11% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Veeva Systems is set to announce third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Dec 6. VEEV’s shares have returned 9.4% year to date.



