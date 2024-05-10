Samsara Inc. (IOT) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Samsara Inc. (IOT) closed the most recent trading day at $39.84, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.03%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 22.68% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Samsara Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on June 6, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.01, marking a 150% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $272.51 million, indicating a 33.37% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.12 per share and a revenue of $1.19 billion, signifying shifts of +71.43% and +27.47%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Samsara Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Samsara Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Samsara Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 336.86. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 30.5.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

