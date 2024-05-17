Samsara Inc. (IOT) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The latest trading session saw Samsara Inc. (IOT) ending at $40.90, denoting a +0.69% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 30.99% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.99% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Samsara Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on June 6, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.01, signifying a 150% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $272.51 million, indicating a 33.37% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.12 per share and a revenue of $1.19 billion, representing changes of +71.43% and +27.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Samsara Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Samsara Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Samsara Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 344.24. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 30.86.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Samsara Inc. (IOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.