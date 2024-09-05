Samsara Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Samsara Inc. (IOT):

Earnings: -$49.6 million in Q2 vs. -$59.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.09 in Q2 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Samsara Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $26.1 million or $0.05 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.01 per share Revenue: $300.202 million in Q2 vs. $219.257 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.03 – $0.04 Next quarter revenue guidance: $309-$311 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $0.16 – $0.18 Full year revenue guidance: $1.224-$1.228 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.