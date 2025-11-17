Samsara Inc. (IOT) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Samsara Inc. (IOT) closed the most recent trading day at $36.45, moving -3.6% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.92% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.48% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Samsara Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on December 4, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.12, indicating a 71.43% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $399.44 million, up 24.06% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.47 per share and a revenue of $1.57 billion, demonstrating changes of +80.77% and +25.97%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Samsara Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Samsara Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Samsara Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 80.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 28.7.

We can also see that IOT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.85. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 66, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IOT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Samsara Inc. (IOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.