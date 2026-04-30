Samsara Inc. (IOT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Samsara Inc. (IOT) was down 2.15% at $28.74. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.02% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.62%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.89%.

The stock of company has fallen by 7.76% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 20.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.23%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Samsara Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Samsara Inc. to post earnings of $0.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.18%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $455.46 million, indicating a 24.14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $1.97 billion, indicating changes of +21.43% and +21.85%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Samsara Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Samsara Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Samsara Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 43.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.9, so one might conclude that Samsara Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that IOT has a PEG ratio of 0.98 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.07 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Samsara Inc. (IOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.