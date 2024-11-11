Samsara Inc. (IOT) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Samsara Inc. (IOT) closed the most recent trading day at $52.52, moving -0.38% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.1% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.92% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 4.37% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Samsara Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on December 5, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.04, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $310.65 million, up 30.78% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.17 per share and a revenue of $1.22 billion, representing changes of +142.86% and +30.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Samsara Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Samsara Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Samsara Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 304.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 32.45, which means Samsara Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

