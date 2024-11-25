Samsara Inc. (IOT) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Samsara Inc. (IOT) closed the latest trading day at $55.50, indicating a -1.51% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.99%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.27%.

The the stock of company has risen by 18.16% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.1%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Samsara Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on December 5, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.04, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $310.65 million, indicating a 30.78% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

IOT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $1.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +142.86% and +30.6%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Samsara Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Samsara Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Samsara Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 325.1. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 33.22 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

