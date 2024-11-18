Samsara Inc. (IOT) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Samsara Inc. (IOT) reached $49.49, with a -0.04% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.98% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.06% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Samsara Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on December 5, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.04, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $310.65 million, showing a 30.78% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $1.22 billion, indicating changes of +142.86% and +30.6%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Samsara Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Samsara Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Samsara Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 285.64. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 30.95 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 33, this industry ranks in the top 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

