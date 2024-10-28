Samsara Inc. (IOT) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Samsara Inc. (IOT) closed the most recent trading day at $47.59, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Samsara Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.04, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $310.65 million, indicating a 30.78% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.17 per share and a revenue of $1.22 billion, signifying shifts of +142.86% and +30.6%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Samsara Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Samsara Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Samsara Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 275.14. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.88.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 61, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

