Samsara Inc. (IOT) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Samsara Inc. (IOT) closed the most recent trading day at $46.93, moving -1.7% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.41% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

The the stock of company has risen by 22.88% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 15% and the S&P 500's gain of 9%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Samsara Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on June 5, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.06, showcasing a 100% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $351.46 million, showing a 25.19% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.33 per share and a revenue of $1.53 billion, representing changes of +26.92% and +22.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Samsara Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Samsara Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Samsara Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 144.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.87, so one might conclude that Samsara Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Samsara Inc. (IOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.