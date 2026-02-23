Samsara Inc. (IOT) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Samsara Inc. (IOT) ended the recent trading session at $24.72, demonstrating a -7.73% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 16.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.75%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Samsara Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on March 5, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.13, signifying a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $422.09 million, indicating a 21.89% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.51 per share and a revenue of $1.6 billion, signifying shifts of +96.15% and +27.83%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Samsara Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Samsara Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Samsara Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 46.65. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.99.

It's also important to note that IOT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.05. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.11 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, placing it within the bottom 47% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Samsara Inc. (IOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.