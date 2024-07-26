Samsara Inc. (IOT) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Samsara Inc. (IOT) ended the recent trading session at $37.51, demonstrating a +1.05% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.03%.

The the stock of company has risen by 13.76% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Samsara Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.01, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $289.39 million, up 31.98% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $1.21 billion, indicating changes of +85.71% and +29.2%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Samsara Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Samsara Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Samsara Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 278.4. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 31.06.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

