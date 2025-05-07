Samsara Inc. (IOT) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Samsara Inc. (IOT) reached $41.96, with a +1.35% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.27%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 21.19% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 15.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.62%.

The upcoming earnings release of Samsara Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on June 5, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.06, marking a 100% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $351.46 million, up 25.19% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $1.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.92% and +22.42%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Samsara Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.71% lower. Right now, Samsara Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Samsara Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 125.46. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.9.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

