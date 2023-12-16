Samsara Inc - (IOT) Price Target Increased by 12.65% to 34.57

The average one-year price target for Samsara Inc - (NYS:IOT) has been revised to 34.57 / share. This is an increase of 12.65% from the prior estimate of 30.69 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.72% from the latest reported closing price of 33.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samsara Inc -. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IOT is 0.60%, a decrease of 8.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.73% to 191,008K shares. The put/call ratio of IOT is 1.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Catalyst Group Management holds 30,241K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,429K shares, representing a decrease of 10.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 2.33% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 22,586K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,419K shares, representing an increase of 5.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 2.97% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,417K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,317K shares, representing an increase of 89.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 802.20% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 8,026K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 4,535K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,169K shares, representing an increase of 8.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 90.47% over the last quarter.

Samsara Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Samsara’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy. Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.