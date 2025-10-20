Samsara Inc. (IOT) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Samsara Inc. (IOT) closed at $37.21, marking a +1.83% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.37%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 8.83% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Samsara Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.12, marking a 71.43% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $399.44 million, up 24.06% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.47 per share and a revenue of $1.57 billion, signifying shifts of +80.77% and +25.97%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Samsara Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Samsara Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Samsara Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 77.98. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.15 for its industry.

Investors should also note that IOT has a PEG ratio of 1.79 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.91.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

