Samsara Inc. (IOT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Samsara Inc. (IOT) ending at $55.77, denoting a +0.96% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

The the stock of company has risen by 25.43% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Samsara Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 6, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Samsara Inc. to post earnings of $0.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $335.53 million, up 21.45% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Samsara Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Samsara Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Samsara Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 198.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.7, which means Samsara Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

