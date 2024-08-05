Samsara Inc. (IOT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Samsara Inc. (IOT) closed at $35.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.45% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 3% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.43%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 3.62% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.69% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 2.92%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Samsara Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.01, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $289.39 million, up 31.98% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $1.21 billion, indicating changes of +85.71% and +29.2%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Samsara Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Samsara Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Samsara Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 265.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.68, which means Samsara Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.