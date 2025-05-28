Samsara Inc. (IOT) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Samsara Inc. (IOT) standing at $46.48, reflecting a -0.66% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.56% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 19.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 11.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.37%.

The upcoming earnings release of Samsara Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on June 5, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.06, signifying a 100% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $351.46 million, indicating a 25.19% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.33 per share and a revenue of $1.53 billion, representing changes of +26.92% and +22.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Samsara Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Samsara Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Samsara Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 141.79. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.23.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IOT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

