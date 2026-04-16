Samsara Inc. (IOT) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Samsara Inc. (IOT) closed at $29.63, marking a +2.7% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.24%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 14.34% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.98%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Samsara Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.13, marking a 18.18% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $455.46 million, up 24.14% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.68 per share and a revenue of $1.97 billion, representing changes of +21.43% and +21.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Samsara Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Samsara Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Samsara Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 42.6. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.83.

It is also worth noting that IOT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. IOT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Samsara Inc. (IOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.