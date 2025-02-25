Samsara Inc. (IOT) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Samsara Inc. (IOT) reached $50.01, with a -1.22% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.35%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 2.64% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 4.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.78%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Samsara Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 6, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.07, indicating a 75% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $335.53 million, showing a 21.45% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Samsara Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Samsara Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Samsara Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 181.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.11, which means Samsara Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 69, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IOT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Samsara Inc. (IOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.