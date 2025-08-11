Samsara Inc. (IOT) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Samsara Inc. (IOT) closed the most recent trading day at $32.50, moving -3.68% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.25% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.71%.

The upcoming earnings release of Samsara Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on September 4, 2025. On that day, Samsara Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $372.32 million, reflecting a 24.02% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.41 per share and a revenue of $1.55 billion, representing changes of +57.69% and +24.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Samsara Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Samsara Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Samsara Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 82.54. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 28.45.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

