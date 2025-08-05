Samsara Inc. (IOT) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Samsara Inc. (IOT) closed the most recent trading day at $35.91, moving -4.49% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.49%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.79% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.96%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Samsara Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on September 4, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.07, signifying a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $372.32 million, showing a 24.02% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion, which would represent changes of +57.69% and +24.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Samsara Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Samsara Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Samsara Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 91.99 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 27.97.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 78, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Samsara Inc. (IOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.