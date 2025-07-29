Samsara Inc. (IOT) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Samsara Inc. (IOT) was down 1.06% at $39.24. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.38%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.3% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Samsara Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.07, indicating a 40% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $372.32 million, up 24.02% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion, which would represent changes of +57.69% and +24.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Samsara Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Samsara Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Samsara Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 97.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.27, so one might conclude that Samsara Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

