Samsara Inc. (IOT) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

From a technical perspective, Samsara Inc. (IOT) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. IOT recently overtook the 200-day moving average, and this suggests a long-term bullish trend.

A useful tool for traders and analysts, the 200-day simple moving average helps determine long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. It moves higher or lower in conjunction with longer-term price performance, and serves as a support or resistance level.

IOT has rallied 10.1% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests IOT could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account IOT's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 6 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch IOT for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

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Samsara Inc. (IOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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