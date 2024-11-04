Samsara Inc. (IOT) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Samsara Inc. (IOT) reached $46.66, with a +0.95% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.61%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.9% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Samsara Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.04, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $310.65 million, up 30.78% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $1.22 billion, which would represent changes of +142.86% and +30.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Samsara Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Samsara Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Samsara Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 266.65. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.17.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

