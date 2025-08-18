Samsara Inc. (IOT) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Samsara Inc. (IOT) closed at $33.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.1% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 14.55% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.47%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Samsara Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on September 4, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.07, indicating a 40% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $372.32 million, indicating a 24.02% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

IOT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +57.69% and +24.23%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Samsara Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Samsara Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Samsara Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 82.03. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.37 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 72, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

