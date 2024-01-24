News & Insights

Markets
IOT

Samsara Files Lawsuit Against Motive Tech Alleging Patent Infringement, False Advertising

January 24, 2024 — 09:44 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Samsara Inc. (IOT), Wednesday filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking to stop ongoing intellectual property theft through patent infringement, false advertising, and other illegal conduct by Motive Technologies, Inc.

The lawsuit in Delaware federal court alleges that Motive, a dashcam and GPS provider previously known as KeepTruckin, based much of its product line and even its business strategy on routinely stealing Samsara's technologies and fraudulently accessing Samsara's platforms.

Samsara's filing asserts that Motive illegally accessed Samsara's platform, copied Samsara's marketing materials, and made unsubstantiated advertising statements.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IOT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.