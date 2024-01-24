Samsara Files Lawsuit Against Motive Tech Alleging Patent Infringement, False Advertising

(RTTNews) - Samsara Inc. (IOT), Wednesday filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking to stop ongoing intellectual property theft through patent infringement, false advertising, and other illegal conduct by Motive Technologies, Inc.

The lawsuit in Delaware federal court alleges that Motive, a dashcam and GPS provider previously known as KeepTruckin, based much of its product line and even its business strategy on routinely stealing Samsara's technologies and fraudulently accessing Samsara's platforms.

Samsara's filing asserts that Motive illegally accessed Samsara's platform, copied Samsara's marketing materials, and made unsubstantiated advertising statements.

