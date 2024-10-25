Samsara call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Samsara (IOT) with 3,539 calls trading, 1.6x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 46.02%. Apr-25 55 calls and 10/25 weekly 48 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.25. Earnings are expected on December 5th.

