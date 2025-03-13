Samsara Benefits From Expanding Portfolio and Strong Partnerships

Samsara IOT is benefiting from its expanded multi-product offerings and strong growth in large enterprise customers.



In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, IOT continued expanding its platform by adding more products. In the quarter, 62% of large customers used three or more products, up from 58% in the previous year. This indicates increasing product adoption and customer reliance on Samsara’s connected operations platform.



In the fiscal fourth quarter, Samsara added a record number of large enterprise customers, with 203 customers surpassing $100,000 in ARR and 14 customers surpassing $1 million in ARR. This growth in large customers reflects Samsara’s ability to scale and handle complex, enterprise-level operations.

Expanding Portfolio Aids IOT’s Prospect

Samsara’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. The company recently introduced CTC Manager, which is an advanced solution certified by the California Air Resources Board to help fleets streamline emissions compliance.



As California enforces stricter Clean Truck Check (CTC) standards, requiring heavy-duty vehicles to undergo emissions testing more frequently, Samsara’s CTC Manager simplifies the process by enabling remote data collection and automated reporting.

By eliminating the need for in-person inspections, the solution reduces downtime, minimizes administrative burdens, and helps fleets avoid penalties.



Integrated within Samsara’s Connected Operations Platform, the CTC Manager provides real-time visibility into emissions status, ensuring seamless compliance while maximizing efficiency and cost savings.

Samsara Benefits From AI-Powered Telematics to Boost Safety

Samsara’s advanced solutions are transforming fleet management by enhancing operational efficiency, ensuring regulatory compliance, and driving safety improvements.



Building on this momentum, Samsara also recently helped Midland Tyre Services set a new safety benchmark across its fleet operations by implementing AI-powered telematics, GPS tracking, and dual-facing AI Dash Cams.



With Samsara’s Connected Operations Platform, the company reduced accidents by 54% in two years, cut fleet management time by 50%, saved 2,333 hours on breakdowns annually, and improved driver safety scores to an elite 96%, leading to lower insurance costs and a stronger safety culture.



Expanding its impact beyond safety, Samsara is also empowering United Natural Foods UNFI to advance sustainability and safety with advanced telematics and monitoring solutions.



UNFI leverages Samsara’s technology to reduce emissions, minimize waste, and enhance fleet efficiency, reinforcing Samsara’s role as a key enabler of both operational excellence and environmental responsibility.

IOT Benefits From Expanding Clientele

Samsara’s expanding clientele, which includes UNFI, AT&T T and Stellantis STLA, has been a major growth driver for its success. This growing customer base is a testament to the increasing trust in Samsara’s innovative solutions.



In January 2025, Samsara announced a landmark integration with Stellantis Mobilisights, enabling seamless, hardware-free access to vehicle telematics data for European fleet operators.



Samsara also expanded its clientele by partnering with AT&T to enhance its offerings for public safety customers.



At its Beyond conference, Samsara introduced new products and solutions, including the FirstNet Trusted Vehicle Gateway, designed to enhance public safety communications through AT&T’s network.

IOT 2026 Guidance Positive

Samsara’s robust portfolio and expanding customer base are expected to benefit the company’s financial performance.



For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Samsara projects revenues between $350 million and $352 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 25%.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be in the range of 5-6 cents per share.



For fiscal 2026, Samsara projects revenues between $1.523 billion and $1.533 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 22% to 23%.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be in the range of 32-34 cents per share.

