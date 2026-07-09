Sam's Club, WeightWatchers Partner To Expand Access To Weight Management Services

(RTTNews) - Sam's Club, the membership-only warehouse retailer owned by Walmart Inc. (WMT), and WW International (WeightWatchers), on Thursday announced a collaboration aimed at expanding access to weight management, nutrition and wellness services for Sam's Club members.

Under the partnership, Sam's Club Plus members will receive a complimentary three-month WeightWatchers Core membership, valued at $54. After the introductory period, members can continue the program for $10 per month without a long-term commitment.

All Sam's Club members will gain access to discounted pricing on WeightWatchers Core+ and Med+ programs, with savings of up to 50% off standard rates.

The companies said the collaboration combines WeightWatchers' science-backed wellness and nutrition guidance with Sam's Club's healthy food offerings and pharmacy services, including prescription value programs, GLP-1 manufacturer savings coupons and same-day prescription delivery.

"At Sam's Club, our purpose is to help people save money and live better," said Myron Frazier, Chief Merchant at Sam's Club. "This collaboration with Weight Watchers extends that commitment by making trusted, science-backed weight health support more affordable and accessible for our members."

Walmart shares closed at $113.10 on Wednesday, up 1.40%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.