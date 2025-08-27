Sam’s Club vs. Costco: Where You’ll Actually Save More in August 2025

Trying to decide whether to get a Sam’s Club or Costco membership? Maybe this roundup will help you decide.

GOBankingRates looked at five different items to determine whether Sam’s Club or Costco had the better deal — and some deals blew the other one out of the water. Read on to find out which warehouse club offered better prices to their customers.

Toilet Paper

Household staples like toilet paper are top sellers at both Costco and Sam’s, but which offers the better deal? Both have toilet paper available from their in-house brands, Kirkland and Member’s Mark respectively.

For $24.99 at Costco, customers can buy a pack with 30 rolls of 2-ply toilet paper. Each roll has 380 sheets. For $23.78 at Sam’s Club, shoppers will get 45 rolls of 2-ply toilet paper, with each roll having 235 sheets.

Though Sam’s Club is cheaper on its face, you’re actually getting 825 more sheets of toilet paper at Costco, so for a little over a dollar more, you’re getting much more toilet paper.

Winner: Costco.

Pure Life Bottled Water

At Costco, you can buy a 24-pack of Pure Life bottled water, with each bottle containing 8 fluid ounces for $4.99. Sam’s Club, on the other hand, offers a 40-pack of Pure Life bottled water with each bottle containing 16.9 fluid ounces for $4.98.

You’re getting more bottles with more water in them for cheaper at Sam’s Club.

Winner: Sam’s Club.

Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation

Apple products are not cheap, but one of these warehouses comes out on top. The AirPods 4 go for $169 at Sam’s Club and $138.99 at Costco. Costco members come away with the savings win on this one.

Winner: Costco.

Napkins

Stocking up the kitchen? Here’s who had the cheaper napkins from their in-house brands.

Sam’s Club sells 1,200 1-ply napkins for $12.84, whereas Costco sold 1,120 1-ply napkins for $14.99. You get 80 more napkins for less money at Sam’s Club.

Winner: Sam’s Club.

Laundry Detergent Packs

For those who love the ease of dropping a detergent packs in the washer, here’s the price breakdown. Sam’s Club sells 130 Member’s Mark packs for $19.48 and Costco sells 152 Kirkland Signature packs for $23.49.

It’s close, but ultimately Sam’s Club edges out, selling the packs for $0.15 each to Costco’s $0.16 each.

Winner: Sam’s Club.

Editor’s note: Prices are accurate as of Aug. 28, 2025. Prices and availability may vary by location.

