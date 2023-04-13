Sam's Club Offers $10 Memberships For 40th Birthday

(RTTNews) - Sam's Club, a division of Walmart Inc., has unveiled various offers to mark its 40th birthday this month, including a limited period membership offer of $10 for first-time members.

The offers also include in-club events, an exclusive café item, and more than $100 in savings and rewards for members, among others.

The membership warehouse club plans to continue the celebration throughout the year with surprises and special offers for members.

Sam's Club originally opened on April 7, 1983, as Sam's Wholesale Club in Midwest City, Oklahoma, by Walmart and Sam's Club founder Sam Walton. The multi-billion-dollar company now has nearly 600 locations operating in the U.S and Puerto Rico.

In celebration of reaching the milestone, Sam's Club offers $40 off for a first-time membership. With this, Club memberships will be available for just $10 and Plus memberships are $70 during the first year of membership. Plus members get free shipping on most items, 2% Sam's Cash on most purchases, and early shopping hours, among others. The offer is available April 14 through April 19 and is redeemable in-club or online.

Further, members visiting any club in the U.S. or Puerto Rico on April 15 will be offered a free sweet treat and a free fountain drink, while supplies last. Clubs will also have special Member's Mark samples available that day. Sam's Club added a new, limited-time item to its Café menu to celebrate the milestone. The birthday cake sundae is available through the end of April. The new treat features layers of frozen yogurt and festive birthday cake with icing and sprinkles for just $1.58.

The club also has exclusive member deals, with over $100 in offers. Beginning April 14 through May 1, offers will be available on various items through Scan & Go checkout, Curbside Pickup and Same-Day Delivery.

Many clubs across the country will host outdoor and in-club experiences throughout the year that include the Member's Mark Food Truck, supplier activations, and more.

Ciara Anfield, Chief Member and Marketing Officer, Sam's Club, said, "From the day we opened our doors, we've worked hard to build relationships and create experiences that earn our members' loyalty.... Forty years in and yet we're just getting started. Our momentum is fueling our focus on keeping our members at the center of all we do."

Sam's Club said it has recorded historic growth in sales and membership in the last three years. In February, the warehouse club announced record membership numbers and same-store sales growth.

Sam's Club also announced plans to open 30 new clubs, as well as new fulfillment and distribution centers over the next few years.

