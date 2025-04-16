There’s a lot of hype over the perks of joining a warehouse club like Sam’s Club. Membership gets you perks like exclusive savings, discounted gas and the ability to earn rewards on everyday purchases — all for just $50 a year ($25 if you sign up by May 31).

There are additional benefits if you upgrade to a Plus membership ($70 annually). These include 2% cash back on all in-club purchases, free curbside pickup and free shipping (on orders over $50).

But is a Sam’s Club membership worth it for single people? Here’s how to decide.

Do You Commute a Lot?

Sam’s Club membership gets you major gas savings. If you drive a lot, the savings potential here can more than makes up for the annual membership cost.

At a Raleigh, North Carolina location, Sam’s Club costs $2.77 per gallon (unleaded). The average cost of gas at non-Sam’s Club locations is $3.00 per gallon.

If you fill up a 12-gallon tank, that’s $33 at Sam’s Club and $36 at other locations. That’s $3 saved every time you get gas. Do this twice a month for a year and that’s $72 saved — more than the price of membership.

Will You Use the Credit Card?

With a Sam’s Club Plus membership, you could qualify for the Sam’s Club Mastercard. This lets you earn up to 5% cash back on in-store purchases. This includes the 2% Plus members already get and an additional 3% from the Mastercard itself.

You’ll also get 5% back on gas (on the first $6,000 each year), 3% back on dining and 1% on all other purchases. There’s no annual fee.

If you use your credit card when you shop, you could rack up enough rewards to offset the cost of membership. Just be sure to pay off your bill before it incurs interest.

What Are Your Shopping Habits?

Sam’s Club rewards can add up fast, but your shopping habits play a key role in determining the true value.

Ask yourself:

How often do you shop?

How often do you want to shop?

Are you taking advantage of members-only savings?

Like Costco, Sam’s Club is a place for buying in bulk, especially those staples that last a long time. This means you could cut down on shopping trips — and save on time, gas and potential wear and tear on your vehicle.

And then there are the everyday savings.

For example, a Sam’s Club rotisserie chicken costs $5. It’s $9 at Publix. Other items, like toothpaste, toilet paper and pantry staples are often cheaper, too.

If you’re single, be careful when buying perishables — like dairy or produce. Buying in bulk might save you money at checkout, but you’ll end up losing out if the food goes to waste.

Do You Need the Pharmacy or Other Medical?

You don’t need a membership to use the Sam’s Club pharmacy. But if you’re already shopping there, you might be more likely to stop by for your prescription — and nonprescription — meds.

And that means more savings.

At Sam’s Club, you can get generic meds starting at $4. The average shopper saves 65% on their medication at Sam’s Club. Plus members can get many prescription medications completely free.

If you need other services — like hearing testing or hearing aids — you can save even more. Members get free hearing exams, free cleaning and adjustments, free follow-up consultations and discounted prices on hearing aids.

Do You Plan to Add Another Cardholder?

Your membership card is for your use alone, so it’s basically designed for single people. But if you ever plan to have a partner, you can share your membership with them in the future.

You can also add another cardholder to your existing membership for a discounted price — currently $45 a year. This means more savings for them, too.

