Sam's Club Credit Cardholders Can Earn Big Rewards on Gas This Month

If you're a Sam's Club member and have the Sam's Club Mastercard in your wallet, you can earn rewards when buying gas on select days in June. The warehouse brand is offering extra rewards to cardholders who fuel up at Sam's Club on Saturdays this month. Find out what you need to know about this unique offer.

Gas prices keep rising

It's no secret that gas prices are at an all-time high around the country. At the time of writing, AAA lists the national average regular gasoline price at $4.865 per gallon.

As prices continue to rise, you may be looking for a way to save money or earn rewards when filling up your tank. High gas prices can significantly impact your personal finances. Most Americans require regular gasoline fill-ups to get to and from work and run errands.

Warehouse club brands sell gasoline to their members at a discounted price. Costco and Sam's Club are two brands that offer cheaper gas prices. Members can keep more money in their bank accounts by filling up at their local warehouse store.

In addition to discounted gas, some Sam's Club members can earn up to 10% in rewards when buying gas on select dates in June. But you'll need to pay with a Sam's Club credit card.

How to earn 10% in Sam's Cash

Sam's Club members using a Sam's Club Mastercard can earn 10% in Sam's Cash when they buy gas at Sam's Club locations every Saturday in June. Valid dates include:

June 4 June 11 June 18 June 25

How do you take advantage of this offer? Visit a Sam's Club location on one of the above dates and fill your tank. You must use a Sam's Club Mastercard to pay for your gas to take advantage of the promotion.

You may be wondering what you can do with Sam's Cash. You can use it to make purchases in-person or online at Sam's Club or, if you prefer, redeem your rewards for cash. The rewards that you earn can make future shopping trips more affordable.

Is there a spending cap?

There is a spending cap on this credit card's highest rewards rate. In June, you can earn 10% in Sam's Cash when buying gas on select dates. However, the 10% rewards rate is capped at $6,000 in spending per year. After the spending cap is reached, you'll earn 1% in Sam's Cash.

Is this a good offer?

Usually, the Sam's Club Mastercard earns 5% in Sam's Club on gas purchases made at Sam's Club (with the same $6,000 per year spending cap).

Since this June promotion offers cardmembers the chance to earn an additional 5% in rewards, it's a great way to double up on rewards.

Be strategic when filling up at the pump

If you're feeling financial strain due to the high cost of gas, you're not alone. Being strategic could help you get a discount and earn rewards.

If you're already a Sam's Club member and have a Sam's Club Mastercard, this could be an excellent opportunity to earn extra Sam's Cash. Plan to fill up on Saturdays during June to maximize the rewards you can earn.

If you don't have a Sam's Club Mastercard, you may want to think about applying for the card if you're a member and regularly get gasoline at Sam's Club.

Do you want to earn rewards on gas purchases? Using rewards credit cards when buying gas can be a smart financial move. If you're not a Sam's Club member, review this list of best gas credit cards for other card options.

