Sam's Club Changes Hours, Offers Senior Shopping, Adds Curbside Pickup

Walmart's (NYSE: WMT) Sam's Club chain has made a number of changes to its operations in response to changing market conditions and customer needs during the coronavirus pandemic. These moves follow similar changes made by the warehouse club's parent company.

What is Sam's Club doing?

The membership-based chain has shifted its operating hours to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday to allow employees more time to restock and clean its warehouses. On Sundays, it will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, although "prescheduled Club Pickup orders will still be available for pickup starting at 7 a.m.," according to a press release.

Sam's Club will also offer early shopping hours for seniors on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning March 26. Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for senior citizens and "those with disabilities or compromised immune systems." Pharmacies and optical centers will be open during those hours.

In addition, during those special senior hours, Sam's Club will also allow customers to pick up orders without leaving their car. "From a designated parking location, members in need can place their order from their car," the company said. "Then, a Sam's Club associate will grab the items on the list, and the member will use Scan & Go to check out."

Sam's Club has made some changes due to coronavirus. Image source: Sam's Club.

Adapting to meet changing needs

Sam's Club has been one of the retailers on the front lines of making sure consumers have what they need to make it through being largely confined to their homes. These changes protect at-risk populations and will allow people to get what they need with the least amount of risk possible.

Daniel B. Kline has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.