Sam’s Club Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Thanks-savings are coming to Sam’s Club. Nov. 23 through Nov. 26, Sam’s Club members will receive big Black Friday savings across a wide variety of departments, including tech, home, toys and more.

As a pro tip before you start shopping, keep in mind these offers are online only starting Nov. 23 and available only while supplies last. Get ready to make your holiday shopping list and check it twice with these Sam’s Club Black Friday deals.

over&back 32-Piece Embossed Dinnerware Set

Original Price: $79.98

$79.98 Black Friday Deal: $10 off

This over&back embossed dinnerware set has a total of 32 pieces, including dinner plates, salad plates, bowls and mugs. All are dishwasher safe for cleaning purposes and microwave safe.

Sam’s Club members pay $69.98 for the entire set with this Black Friday deal. If we break down the numbers, members pay roughly $2.19 per piece.

Member’s Mark Eli 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set

Original Price: $1,999

$1,999 Black Friday Deal: $1,000 off

If you’re looking to upgrade your outdoor dining set, add Member’s Mark Eli outdoor cushioned dining set to your shopping cart. This seven-piece set includes six aluminum wicker chairs with Sunbrella cushions, one aluminum slat-top table and one furniture cover.

Sam’s Club members receive $1,000 off the original price of $1,999 on Black Friday. This drops the total down to $999 for the entire set. Members pay about $143 per furniture piece.

Dash Holiday Mini Waffle Makers (Set of 4)

Original Price: $37.98

$37.98 Black Friday Deal: $10 off

Give the gift of Dash holiday mini waffle makers. This set of four waffle makers includes heart, snowman, Christmas tree and pizzelle designs.

On Black Friday, Sam’s Club members receive $10 off their purchase, which brings the total down to $27.98. As a result, members pay nearly $7 per mini waffle maker.

BISSELL ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Carpet Cleaner

Original Price: $189.98

$189.98 Black Friday Deal: $50 off

Get rid of stubborn stains and odors using BISSELL’s ProHeat 2X Revolution pet carpet cleaner. This carpet cleaner uses turbo-strength motor technology for powerful suction and includes a 3-inch tough stain tool, pet stain tool and a 3-in-1 stair tool.

Sam’s Club members receive $50 off the site price of $189.98, bringing the total down to $139.98.

Apple iPad Pro 11″ (2022 Model)

Original Price: $749

$749 Black Friday Deal: $100 off

What’s a Black Friday sale without tech deals? Sam’s Club members shopping for an Apple iPad Pro (2022) will receive $100 off the original listing price of $749.

Choose between silver and space gray colors. Limit two purchases per membership.

Member’s Mark 11-Piece Modern Ceramic Cookware Set

Original Price: $159.98

$159.98 Black Friday Deal: $40 off

You’ve got a dinnerware set in this roundup and now it’s time for a cookware set. Member’s Mark modern ceramic cookware set has 11 pieces to complete every kitchen. These include two fry pans, a saucepan with a lid, two Dutch ovens with lids, and a sauté pan with lid and a multi-function stainless-steel basket.

With a Black Friday deal of $40 off, Sam’s Club members pay $119.98 for the entire set. This comes out to about $10.90 per cookware piece.

American Tourister ColorLite II 2-Piece Hard Side Luggage Set

Original Price: $179.98

$179.98 Black Friday Deal: $30 off

Whether you need new luggage or are gifting the traveler in your life, Sam’s Club members won’t want to miss out on this American Tourister luggage set deal.

Members receive $30 off and pay $149.98 for a 20-inch carry-on and a 28-inch hard-side spinner. This equals about $75 per luggage piece. Take your pick from a wide variety of colors, including blue, black and lilac.

