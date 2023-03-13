Sam’s Cash: What It Is & How To Earn It

Like most shoppers, you’re probably looking at the economy and feeling the stress on your bank account. You might even wonder about the best way to get your family or company the products you spend money on all the time without sacrificing an arm and a leg to get them.

One of the best ways to save money is by shopping in bulk at Sam’s Club, the giant retailer that offers top brands at wholesale prices. You get all sorts of perks when you become a Sam’s Club member, and now there’s even more to love with Sam’s Cash.

What exactly is Sam’s Cash and how can it help save you money when you go to Sam’s Club? GOBankingRates has all the details you need to know about Sam’s Cash, as well as how to earn it.

What Is Sam’s Cash?

If you’re familiar with cash-back rewards, then you are already on the right track with Sam’s Cash. Essentially, Sam’s Cash is a way to earn rewards by making in-store purchases as a Sam’s Club member, earning you rewards that you can choose how to use later.

You have to be a Sam’s Club Plus member to earn Sam’s Cash or have a Sam’s Club Mastercard that can rack you up rewards wherever you make purchases with it.

Once you’ve earned enough rewards, you can redeem your Sam’s Cash for in-club deals or online at Sam’s Club, including cash back for in-club purchases or for your Sam’s Club membership dues.

How Do You Earn Sam’s Cash?

There are many ways to earn Sam’s Cash when you shop for everyday items at Sam’s Club. The key to making those rewards add up, however, is making sure you are a Sam’s Club member or that you are completing purchases using your Sam’s Club Mastercard.

If you’re already a member or card holder, this is how your Sam’s Cash adds up:

Basic members using the Sam’s Club Mastercard earn 1% in Sam’s Cash when shopping both in store and online

Sam’s Club Plus members earn 2% in Sam’s Cash while shopping in store only

Sam’s Club Plus members using the Sam’s Club Mastercard can earn 5% Sam’s Cash for purchases made in store and 3% for those made online.

Sam’s Cash for Sam’s Club Plus Members

If you are Sam’s Club Plus Member, then you’ll reap the benefits of earning Sam’s Cash.

According to the Sam’s Cash FAQ, you’ll earn 2% Sam’s Cash on pre-tax purchases made in club on qualifying items. This applies to the Scan & Go checkout Curbside Pickup options, but not online or out of club purchases.

On qualifying purchases made at Sam’s Club, Sam’s Club Plus Members can get up to $500 in Sam’s Cash each year.

Sam’s Club Mastercard & Sam’s Cash

Whether or not you’re a Sam’s Club member, you should check your financial status and see whether getting a Sam’s Club Mastercard is the right fit for you. This is one of the best cash-back cards available for consumers right now, so it might be worth considering.

The good news is that there are so many benefits to being a Sam’s Club Mastercard holder even beyond top tier earnings of Sam’s Cash. For example, with the Sam’s Club Mastercard, you will get 5% cash back when you buy gas anywhere that Mastercard is taken, not just in club, up to $6,000 in a year.

Beyond that, the benefits of Sam’s Club Mastercard just keep rolling in, including:

1% cash back on qualifying Sam’s Club purchases, plus additional Sam’s Cash

3% cash back on eligible purchases in store and online, which combines with the 2% rewards from their membership for a total of 5% on top of earning Sam’s Cash

3% cash back on dining and takeout, with Sam’s Cash included

1% cash back for all other purchases

No annual fee.

Additional Sam’s Cash Perks

You can always keep track of how much Sam’s Cash you have in your account by checking SamsClub.com or the mobile app. As long as you remain an active Sam’s Club member, your Sam’s Cash never expires, so you can use it whenever it fits your shopping needs best.

