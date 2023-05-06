Sampo OYJ (SAXPY) Declares $1.43 Dividend

Sampo OYJ said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $1.43 per share. Previously, the company paid $2.19 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.29%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sampo OYJ. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAXPY is 0.25%, a decrease of 48.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.68% to 331K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.95% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sampo OYJ is 27.79. The forecasts range from a low of 24.66 to a high of $34.57. The average price target represents an increase of 21.95% from its latest reported closing price of 22.79.

The projected annual revenue for Sampo OYJ is 6,226MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.93.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 196K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares, representing a decrease of 16.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAXPY by 4.79% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 60K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing a decrease of 90.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAXPY by 45.03% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 49K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAXPY by 4.63% over the last quarter.

MAI Capital Management holds 16K shares.

SYSTM Wealth Solutions holds 8K shares.

