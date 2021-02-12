Sampo merges asset management operations

Finnish investment company Sampo will merge its asset management operations into a new subsidiary called Mandatum Asset Management, the company said on Friday. The new business will be headed by Lauri Vaittinen.

The new business, which will be headed by Lauri Vaittinen, will take over managing Sampo's investment assets, valued at 22.6 billion euros ($27.4 billion), as well as Mandatum Life's customer assets worth 6.3 billion euros.

