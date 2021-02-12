Sampo merges asset management operations

HELSINKI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Finnish investment company Sampo SAMPO.HE will merge its asset management operations into a new subsidiary called Mandatum Asset Management, the company said on Friday.

The new business, which will be headed by Lauri Vaittinen, will take over managing Sampo's investment assets, valued at 22.6 billion euros ($27.4 billion), as well as Mandatum Life's customer assets worth 6.3 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8260 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto Editing by David Goodman )

