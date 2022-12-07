Sampo eyes spin-off of life insurance, asset management business

OSLO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Finnish insurer Sampo SAMPO.HE said on Wednesday it was reviewing the ownership of its Mandatum unit, which offers life insurance, wealth management and asset management, including a possible spin-off of the company via a separate listing.

The decision was in line with Sampo's strategy of pursuing property and casualty (P&C) insurance, the board of directors said in a statement.

"The strategic review will assess potential benefits in further focusing the group on its unique P&C operations, by allowing investors to own these directly and providing Mandatum with greater strategic flexibility," it said.

"The board will only recommend changes to the structure if clear visibility on shareholder value creation can be attained."

Mandatum has about 580 employees, 300,000 private customers and 20,000 corporate clients.

Sampo said it will provide an update on the review in connection with its full-year results on Feb. 10.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

